HC allows NHAI to resume toll collection at Sanwara barrier

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today granted permission to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resume operations of the Sanwara toll barrier from tomorrow.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj passed the order after they were satisfied that the conditions earlier imposed by the court had been duly complied with.

During the previous hearing, the court had made it clear that the toll barrier could be reopened only if the NHAI and the state government carried out time-bound repairs of the damaged stretches between Solan and Shimla. The state was specifically directed to complete improvement work at the Baluganj U-turn and to ensure that the Shimla Municipal Corporation takes appropriate remedial measures within its jurisdiction.

The Bench had earlier granted 10 days’ time to the NHAI and the state government to complete these works.

Upon perusal of the compliance affidavits and photographs placed on record, the court expressed satisfaction with the progress and accordingly allowed the reopening of the Sanwara toll plaza. However, while granting permission to collect toll from tomorrow, the bench observed that the NHAI has carried out maintenance work only after the intervention of the court.

The matter will continue to be monitored to ensure that road maintenance standards are upheld for the convenience of commuters.

The closure order was passed on September 18, 2025. It was contended in the status report by the NHAI that the toll plaza at km 80.720, Sanwara, has remained closed since September 18, 2025, resulting in a reported revenue loss of Rs 4.53 crore to the NHAI between September 20 and October 31.