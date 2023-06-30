HC asks NHAI to file new report on Kiratpur-Manali project delay

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 29

The HP High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to file a fresh report on the status of the under-construction Kiratpur-Manali national highway.

During the course of hearing the status report filed on behalf of the NHAI, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel observed that “there is a delay in the construction work on some stretches of the Kiratpur-Manali highway while at some places, the delay is substantial, up to at least two years from the scheduled date of the completion of the work.”

However, KD Shreedhar, senior counsel for the NHAI, assured the court that all efforts would be made to complete these road stretches by resolving all impediments at the earliest by taking suitable action against contractors.

On behalf of the state government, the court was assured that all authorities would extend utmost cooperation in resolving the issues put forth before them by the NHAI in the quickest possible time by issuing appropriate instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and revenue and PWD officials.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation highlighting the issue of the non-completion of the work to widen the Kiratpur-Manali national highway via Nerchowk.