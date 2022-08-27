Himachal HC constitutes 20 committees

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, August 26

Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed has re-constituted a five-member committee headed by him to streamline and bring transparency into the process of designating advocates as “Senior”.

A committee to be known as “Committee for Designation of Advocates as Senior Advocates”

will deal with all matters relating to such designation of advocates in the High Court.

Besides the Chief Justice, the committee comprises two senior-most judges Justice Sabina and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Advocate General and Senior Advocate GD Verma as members.

The Chief Justice has constituted 20 committees comprising High Court judges. The Administrative Committee comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed, Justice Sabina and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

The Disciplinary, Vigilance and Promotion Committee comprises Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Vivek Singh Thakur while the State Courts Management Committee comprises Justice Sabina, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel.

The Finance Committee comprises Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice CB Barowalia and Justice Satyen Vaidya.

The Chief Justice also constituted a Grievance Committee comprising Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice CB Barowalia and Justice Virender Singh to redress the grievances of the staff of the High Court and trails courts.