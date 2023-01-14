HC defers hearing on PIL to March 3

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 13

The HP High Court today deferred for March 3 the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the closure of two cement plants by the Adani Group in the hill state.

7.5K transporters affected The closure of the cement plants has affected around 7,500 local transporters. The local businesses are facing hardships to earn their livelihood. Rajnish Sharma, Petitioner

During the course of hearing, the state government informed the court that discussions were going on with all stakeholders on the issue. The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 3.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a PIL filed by Rajnish Sharma against the closure of cement plants. He stated that the Adani Group had suspended operations at its ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur and Ambuja Cements plant at Darlaghat in Solan following a dispute between the company and the local transport unions over freight rates.

It was alleged in the petition that the closure of the two cement plants by the Adani Group had upset the local business and around 7,500 local transporters had been affected. Due to the sudden closure of the cement plants, the people of the area had been badly affected and they were facing financial as well as hardships to earn livelihood. The court was urged to issue directions to the company to reopen the plants at the earliest.

The Adani Group had decided to indefinitely suspend operations at the two cement plants on December 15 last year over freight charges.

