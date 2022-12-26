HC dismisses bail plea of court employee

Vijay Arora

Shimla, December 25

The HP High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of reader of the court at Banjar, Kullu, who was booked for allegedly misappropriating the government money.

Didn’t deposit Rs 1.61l fine in govt treasury The allegation against the court employee was that he had not deposited the challan amount collected under the Motor Vehicles Act in government treasury

After registration of an FIR, an investigation was carried out and it was found that Narayan Singh had not deposited Rs 1,61,750 of fine amount in the government treasury

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur passed this order last week on an anticipatory bail application filed by the reader of Banjar court.

As per status report filed by the police, the FIR was registered on November 27 at Banjar police station, Kullu district, under Sections 409, 420, 467 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint received from the Judicial Magistrate, Banjar, informing that during inspection conducted by the District Judge, Kullu, on November 5, some discrepancies were found in the receipt book and it transpired that entire amount received for imposition of fine in challans, under the Motor Vehicles Act, was not deposited in the government treasury and there was tampering in the record.

After registration of the FIR, an investigation was carried out and it was found that Narayan Singh serving as reader in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Banjar, had not deposited Rs 1,61,750 of fine amount in the government treasury. Investigating Officer informed the court that investigation is in progress and during investigation, the petitioner admitted his guilt and produced Rs 1,61,750 to the police.

It was submitted before the court on behalf of the petitioner that the petitioner has served 33 years in the judiciary and after one year he is going to retire but due to urgent need of money for solemnization of marriage of his daughter, he could not deposit the amount in the treasury.

However, on the other hand, the counsel for the state contended that the petitioner is an employee of the court and, therefore, his conduct is more serious than any other person, as it amounts not only to misappropriation of amount, but has also lowered reputation of the court by tarnishing its image, where a common man comes with faith, trust and hope of honest and fair treatment.

While rejecting the bail plea, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur observed that “taking into consideration the entire material placed before me and having concern that impact of granting or non-grant of bail on the society, especially with respect to working of the court, I find that petitioner is not entitled for anticipatory bail.”