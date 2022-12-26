 HC dismisses bail plea of court employee : The Tribune India

HC dismisses bail plea of court employee

HC dismisses bail plea of court employee


Vijay Arora

Shimla, December 25

The HP High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of reader of the court at Banjar, Kullu, who was booked for allegedly misappropriating the government money.

Didn’t deposit Rs 1.61l fine in govt treasury

  • The allegation against the court employee was that he had not deposited the challan amount collected under the Motor Vehicles Act in government treasury
  • After registration of an FIR, an investigation was carried out and it was found that Narayan Singh had not deposited Rs 1,61,750 of fine amount in the government treasury

The allegation against the court employee was that he had not deposited the challan amount collected under the Motor Vehicles Act in government treasury.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur passed this order last week on an anticipatory bail application filed by the reader of Banjar court.

As per status report filed by the police, the FIR was registered on November 27 at Banjar police station, Kullu district, under Sections 409, 420, 467 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint received from the Judicial Magistrate, Banjar, informing that during inspection conducted by the District Judge, Kullu, on November 5, some discrepancies were found in the receipt book and it transpired that entire amount received for imposition of fine in challans, under the Motor Vehicles Act, was not deposited in the government treasury and there was tampering in the record.

After registration of the FIR, an investigation was carried out and it was found that Narayan Singh serving as reader in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Banjar, had not deposited Rs 1,61,750 of fine amount in the government treasury. Investigating Officer informed the court that investigation is in progress and during investigation, the petitioner admitted his guilt and produced Rs 1,61,750 to the police.

It was submitted before the court on behalf of the petitioner that the petitioner has served 33 years in the judiciary and after one year he is going to retire but due to urgent need of money for solemnization of marriage of his daughter, he could not deposit the amount in the treasury.

However, on the other hand, the counsel for the state contended that the petitioner is an employee of the court and, therefore, his conduct is more serious than any other person, as it amounts not only to misappropriation of amount, but has also lowered reputation of the court by tarnishing its image, where a common man comes with faith, trust and hope of honest and fair treatment.

While rejecting the bail plea, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur observed that “taking into consideration the entire material placed before me and having concern that impact of granting or non-grant of bail on the society, especially with respect to working of the court, I find that petitioner is not entitled for anticipatory bail.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

10
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water