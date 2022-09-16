HC dismisses petition against govt process to fill medical officer posts

Our Correspondent

Shimla, September 15

The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the selection process for 300 newly created posts of Medical Officer (contract).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a petition filed by 10 doctors challenging the decision of the state government to fill the posts of Medical Officer (contract) on the basis of a written test instead of walk-in interviews and also the decision to get the written test conducted through Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi.

The petitioner contended that for the recruitment process, the applicable R&P Rules had been ignored. The rules provided for filling the posts of Medical Officer (contract) on the basis of walk-in interviews, whereas the selection process was to be conducted on the basis of a written test.

Second, in terms of the rules, the selection process was to be conducted by the Secretary (Health) and the Director, Health, whereas in the instant case, they had directed Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi, to conduct the written test.

However, on the other hand, Senior Additional Advocate General Ajay Vaidya contended that there was no illegality or irregularity in the decision of the state, directing the university to hold the written test and draw the merit list.

The court dismissed the petition and observed, “The work assigned to the university is only to conduct the written test and prepare the merit list. We do not find such action to be contrary to the provisions of R&P Rules. The university conducted the written test during the pendency of the petition on September 4. There are no complainants of unfairness.”

It observed, “The petitioners have not levelled allegations of mala fide or bias against Atal Medical and Research University.”

