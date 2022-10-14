HC dismisses plea of EIH, Oberoi on Wildflower Hall

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, October 13

The High Court today dismissed an appeal filed by East India Hotel (EIH) and Oberoi Hotels regarding the dispute between the state government and the EIH pertaining to Wildflower Hall hotel near Shimla.

The EIH had challenged the order of the single Judge in which he had upheld the award of the arbitrator by holding that the state government had a right to terminate the joint venture agreement, if Wildflower Hall was not made commercially operational within four years from the date of handing over the possession of land.

The government was the owner of the hotel, which was being run by the State Tourism Development Corporation. It was gutted in 1992. To rebuild the heritage hotel, it was privatised in 1995 with the government holding 35 per cent equity thorough a joint venture (JV) agreement with the EIH and Oberoi group.

The agreement was executed on October 30, 1995, between the government and the EIH and the parties agreed to incorporate a joint venture company “Mashobra Resorts Ltd” (MRL) for the purpose of running a 5-star hotel. There was a clause that the government was entitled to terminate the JVA if the hotel was not made commercially operational within four years due to any reasons.

Since, the hotel was not “fully commercially operational” on May 3, 2002, the dispute was raised before the Arbitrator. Deciding the dispute, the Arbitrator held that the government had a right to terminate the JVA. Aggrieved from this, the EIH had file objections before the single Judge of the High Court and the petition was dismissed. Against the order of the dismissal, the EIH had filed the appeal before the Division Bench.

Dismissing the appeal of the EIH, the Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice CB Barowalia observed, “In the case, the failure of the EIH to make the hotel fully commercially operational by May 3, 2002, resulted in the automatic reversion of the property to the government.”

It further observed, “From the date of the JVA, the state has barely earned any revenue from the hotel. Only in 2014, MRL had offered to pay a dividend of Rs 49 lakh to the state which was deposited in a separate account. The dividend is a meager return for the state, considering the length of time for which MRL has occupied Wildflower Hall which is an extremely valuable property.”