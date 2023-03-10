HC gives govt time to file fresh status report

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 9

The HP High Court today granted time to the state government for filing a fresh status report on the action plan for maintaining cleanliness near the Atal Tunnel. During the course of hearing, the state counsel sought time to file a fresh report by way of an affidavit. Allowing the request, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

In its earlier order, the court had sought responses from the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Tourism), Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, HP State Pollution Board and the Boarder Roads Organisation on the issue of littering near the Atal Tunnel. The court had issued notices taking cognizance of a news item headlined “Littering near Atal Tunnel threat to ecology” published in The Tribune on July 3, 2022. It was reported in the news that littering by tourists near the Atal Tunnel was going on unabated and heaps of garbage could be seen on the roadside of the tunnel’s south portal near Manali. Besides being an eyesore, the waste was polluting the eco-fragile region and would become a health hazard, if not removed.

The court had treated the news item as a public interest litigation (PIL) and directed the state authorities to file their affidavits mentioning therein about the plan of action, including special drives to be conducted along with dates, to ensure that garbage was lifted. They were also directed to indicate the provisions in law under which fines were imposed for littering and the amount of fines collected in the last one year.

Besides, the court had also sought information regarding provisions made or to be made for displaying boards for imposing fines for littering in the area, how many washrooms for men and women were available at the site and what measures were to be taken to monitor the area to keep it clean.

A large number of tourists visit the region following the opening of the Atal Tunnel, posing a threat to the environment. Some panchayats in Lahaul have put up hoardings to make tourists aware about the need to keep the area clean. However, tourists still do not refrain from littering. It was stated in the news item that there was no adequate arrangement of dustbins near the tunnel and separate washrooms for men and women were needed.