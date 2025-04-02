HC grants 6 more weeks to MC Commissioner in Sanjauli mosque case

The HP High Court has granted six more weeks to the Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Corporation to decide the issue of the legality of the entire structure of the Sanjauli mosque.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on an application filed by the Municipal Commissioner seeking more time to decide the complaint filed in this regard. While granting additional time, the court made it clear in the order that no further extension would be given thereafter.

The High Court had earlier given time till December 20 to the Municipal Commissioner to decide the matter. In the meantime, when the matter was not settled, the Commissioner had sought additional eight weeks. Residents of Sanjauli had filed a petition for an early decision on the matter that was pending in the court of the Municipal Commissioner.