DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HC grants 6 more weeks to MC Commissioner in Sanjauli mosque case

HC grants 6 more weeks to MC Commissioner in Sanjauli mosque case

The HP High Court has granted six more weeks to the Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Corporation to decide the issue of the legality of the entire structure of the Sanjauli mosque. Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on an...
article_Author
Legal Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The HP High Court has granted six more weeks to the Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Corporation to decide the issue of the legality of the entire structure of the Sanjauli mosque.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on an application filed by the Municipal Commissioner seeking more time to decide the complaint filed in this regard. While granting additional time, the court made it clear in the order that no further extension would be given thereafter.

The High Court had earlier given time till December 20 to the Municipal Commissioner to decide the matter. In the meantime, when the matter was not settled, the Commissioner had sought additional eight weeks. Residents of Sanjauli had filed a petition for an early decision on the matter that was pending in the court of the Municipal Commissioner.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper