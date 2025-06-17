HC grants interim protection to Bindal, Paonta MLA Sukhram

The HP High Court today granted interim protection to state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chaudhary in case pertaining to defying prohibitory orders.

While granting interim protection, Justice Virender Singh further directed the Investigating Officer not to take any coercive action against the bail petitioners and listed the matter for consideration on June 24.

The court passed this interim order on anticipatory bail petitions filed by Bindal and Sukhram Chaudhary apprehending arrest in this case.

As per the facts of the case the allegations against both of them are that they along with other protesters defied the prohibitory orders and assembled in front of Majra police station, Poanta Sahib. Later, the police also added Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) against the protestors.

The alleged incident took place after a 19-year-old man from Kiratpur village eloped with an 18-year-old woman from different faith in a nearby village under Majra police station limits on June 4.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint, but when no action was taken the local people started protest demanding strict action against the “abductor”. Thereafter, the police registered FIR No 97 of 2025 on June 13, 2025.