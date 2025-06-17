DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HC grants interim protection to Bindal, Paonta MLA Sukhram

HC grants interim protection to Bindal, Paonta MLA Sukhram

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 10:57 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The HP High Court today granted interim protection to state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chaudhary in case pertaining to defying prohibitory orders.

Advertisement

While granting interim protection, Justice Virender Singh further directed the Investigating Officer not to take any coercive action against the bail petitioners and listed the matter for consideration on June 24.

The court passed this interim order on anticipatory bail petitions filed by Bindal and Sukhram Chaudhary apprehending arrest in this case.

Advertisement

As per the facts of the case the allegations against both of them are that they along with other protesters defied the prohibitory orders and assembled in front of Majra police station, Poanta Sahib. Later, the police also added Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) against the protestors.

The alleged incident took place after a 19-year-old man from Kiratpur village eloped with an 18-year-old woman from different faith in a nearby village under Majra police station limits on June 4.

Advertisement

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint, but when no action was taken the local people started protest demanding strict action against the “abductor”. Thereafter, the police registered FIR No 97 of 2025 on June 13, 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts