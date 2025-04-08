HC grants interim relief to HPPCL ex-MD

The HP High Court today granted interim relief to former Managing Director of HP Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Harikesh Meena in a case related to the death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi and directed the police not to take any coercive action against him till April 9.

While granting interim relief, Justice Virender Singh listed the matter for consideration on April 9.

The body of Vimal Negi, who was a Chief Engineer of the HPPCL, was found in the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur on March 18. After Negi went missing on March 10, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Minister levelling allegations that higher officials of the HPPCL were harassing her husband. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was lodged at New Shimla police station. Negi's wife alleged that the accused officers used to pressure her husband to do wrong things.