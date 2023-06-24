HC impleads Chief Secy in Luhri power project case

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 23

The Himachal High Court today suo moto impleaded the state through its Chief Secretary as the party respondent in a matter pertaining to damage caused by uncontrolled and unscientific blasting done during the execution of the work on the Luhri Hydroelectric Project, Phase-1, at Rampur in Shimla district.

The court directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kinnaur, at Rampur Bushahr to submit a report on the dumping of debris and damage caused to the rock above Narola village in Neerath panchayat of Rampur Bushahr, which might cause a threat to the lives and property of the villagers.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order on a petition taken up suo moto as public interest litigation.

The court ordered that the assistance of the Geology Department of the IIT-Roorkee may be taken in the matter and the Registrar of the IIT-Roorkee be directed to spare geology teachers for an inspection of the site.

The Himachal Government has been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Registrar of the IIT-Roorkee for undertaking the inspection.

The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kinnaur, at Rampur Bushahr has been ordered to file a report by July 31 and the case was listed for hearing on August 3.