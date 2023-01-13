Haphazard constructions: Himachal HC issues notice to Panchayati Raj Secretary

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 12

The High Court today issued notice to the Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, on the issue of haphazard constructions in ecologically fragile areas of the state.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on the oral request of the counsel for the petitioner, who had requested the court that the Secy,, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was a necessary party and he may be impleaded as the party respondent in the case. The HC allowed the request.

The court passed the order on a PIL filed by Kusum Bali highlighting the issue of haphazard construction in Barog.

The petitioner had highlighted in the PIL that in a 6 km area between Kheel Jhalsi village and Kainthari village, including Koro village, near Barog area (Solan) construction activities are reportedly not covered by the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act and do not fall in any planning area.

