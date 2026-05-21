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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HC issues warrants against Nauni varsity VC, Registrar

HC issues warrants against Nauni varsity VC, Registrar

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Legal Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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The Himachal High Court. Tribune file
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The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has issued bailable warrants against the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, for failing to comply with court directions and remaining absent during court proceedings.

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Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Nek Ram regarding pensionary benefits linked to his work-charge service.

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The court observed that during the previous hearing, the university authorities had been directed to place compliance documents on record and were also ordered to remain personally present in case of non-compliance. However, neither was the judgment implemented nor did the Vice Chancellor and Registrar appear before the court.

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Taking serious note of the conduct of the officials, the High Court ordered issuance of bailable warrants to secure their presence before the court on May 22.

According to court records, the petitioner had approached the High Court in 2025 seeking counting of his work-charge service for pension benefits. On November 13 last year, the court had directed the university to consider his claim within four weeks in light of judgments passed in similar cases.

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As the directions were allegedly not implemented, the petitioner filed a compliance petition. The court noted that despite granting the university five opportunities to comply with the order, the authorities failed to act, compelling the court to initiate coercive proceedings against the officials concerned.

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