HC lists death sentence reference in Yug murder case for hearing on Dec 15

Shimla, November 16

The HP High court today listed a death sentence reference sent by the Sessions Judge, Shimla, for the confirmation of sentence awarded by him to three accused in the Yug Gupta murder case for further hearing on December 15.

After hearing the matter for some time, a Special Division Bench comprising Justice Ajay Mohan Goel and Justice Sandeep Sharma listed the matter for December 15. It directed the registry of the court to ensure that photo copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses recorded in vernacular are made available to the counsels of all parties. It also directed the registry that its one set should be made available for the perusal of the court.

The convicts have also filed an appeal before the High Court, challenging the death penalty awarded to them by the Sessions Judge, Shimla.

The Session Judge, Shimla had awarded the death penalty to three persons on September 5, 2018, for kidnapping and murdering four-year-old Yug Gupta for ransom. The District and Sessions court had held Chander Sharma, Tajender Singh and Vikrant Bakshi guilty under Sections 302, 347 and 201 of the IPC.

Section 366 of the CrPC provides that when a Sessions Court passes a death sentence, the proceedings must be submitted to the High Court. The sentence cannot be executed unless the High Court confirms it.— OC

Businessman’s son was kidnapped in 2014