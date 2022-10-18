Himachal High Court lists for tomorrow petition on issue of illegal constructions

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, October 17

The HP High Court today listed the matter pertaining to haphazard construction activities in the ecological fragile areas of the state by cutting and chopping of hills for further hearing on October 19.

Not Falling in Any Planning Area The Chief Secretary had filed an affidavit stating therein that the area of 6 kilometers between Kheel Jhalsi village and Kainthari village (including Koro village), near Barog area (Solan) in which the construction activities are reported is not covered by the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act and does not fall in any planning area.

The Public Interest Litigation in this regard was listed today before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua. During the course of hearing in compliance of previous order the Chief Secretary and other top officials of the state were present before the bench. After having detailed deliberations on this issue the bench listed for further consideration on October 19.

On previous date of hearing, the court had directed the Chief Secretary and the officials from Town and Country Planning and pollution control board to remain present before the court.

The court passed this order on a PIL filed by Kusum Bali highlighting the issue of haphazard construction activities in the most ecologically sensitive area of Barog.

It was contended by her advocate, Puneet Bali that the officials have failed to act against the defaulters and authorities had failed to check such king of illegal construction activities.

