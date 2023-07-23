HC nixes plea for videography of selection process

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, July 22

The High Court has dismissed a petition seeking directions to the HP Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies to frame rules for conducting video-recording of the entire selection process, including test and interview.

Rejecting the plea, the court said, “In our opinion, one should not start with a premise that something untoward is being done/is going to be done in every selection process; and one cannot create a bogey of mistrust among public and make them lose confidence in the selections being made by the respondents.”

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed this order on a petition filed by NGO People for Responsible Governance.

According to the petitioner, there are allegations regarding unfairness in the selection procedure followed by various recruitment agencies/ departments. Petitioner gave some instances where controversies surrounded recruitments made by public service commissions, Subordinate Service Selection Board and other recruitment agencies.

In its reply, the state government submitted that call needed to be taken by the agencies at their own end; and the Public Service Commission, which is a constitutional body, knows its responsibility more than anybody else and such a call, if any, as far as practicable, is required to be taken by it.

The respondents submitted that video-recording is being done at the time of written test for selection to various posts, but as regards interviews, the HP Public Service Commission raised certain objections and the court found some of these objections valid.

One such objection is that interaction/ discussion between the interview panel and the candidate are confidential in nature; and the videography of the content of the interview and putting it in public domain would amount to compromising the sanctity of the interview process, which would lead to avoidable multiplicity of litigation.

Taking into consideration the concerns expressed by the State Public Service Commission and also having regard to the constitutional position enjoyed by it, the court held that no relief can be granted at the instance of the petitioner.

