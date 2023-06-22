HC notice to Animal Welfare Board on monkey menace

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 21

Expressing concern on the issue of monkey menace in Shimla town, the HP High Court has issued a notice to the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The court has directed the board to file suggestions to deal with the monkey menace prevailing in city of Shimla and its surrounding areas.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) and couple of other petitions filed to deal with the threat posed by monkeys and stray dogs.

The court advised Advocate General of the state to consult other bodies such as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirumala, Chittoor District, State of Andhra Pradesh, where there has been successful eradication of monkey menace or bodies having scientific expertise in eradication of stray dog menace and file a report on the next date of hearing (July 17).