HC notice to govt on substandard drugs

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 19

The HP High Court today issued a notice to the state government over the issue of manufacturing of substandard drugs.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh issued the notice on a petition taken up suo motu as a public interest litigation on the basis of a news item published in a newspaper.

While passing the order, the Bench observed, “This court has repeatedly come across instances where drugs manufactured in the state have either been found to be of substandard quality or not in conformity with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act or Indian Pharmacopoeia, 2022.”

It stated, “Even the news item on the basis of which we have taken cognizance reflects the same as 12 drugs manufactured in the state have been found to be of substandard quality.”

The court directed the government to disclose as to what steps it takes after a drug manufactured in the state was found to be of substandard quality or found to be violative of some provisions of law.”

The court impleaded the Drug Manufactures Association as a respondent in the case and directed the state authorities to file their response by June 23.