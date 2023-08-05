HC orders suspension of Dharampur PWD XEN

Our Correspondent

Shimla, August 4

The HP High Court yesterday directed the Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department (PWD) to place the Executive Engineer (XEN), PWD, Dharampur division, Mandi, under suspension for not taking urgently steps to protect the house of a resident of Dharampur.

The court directed the Engineer-in-Chief to immediately authorise an appropriate officer to take immediate steps to protect the house of the petitioner and prevent damage to it.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Shashikant who alleged that there was imminent danger to his house, which is below the ITI building at Baroti in Dharampur tehsil of Mandi district, from falling rocks in view of continuing rain. He alleged that the retaining wall of the ITI building had got displaced and had even slipped onto the road above his house.

While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel observed, “The Engineer-in-Chief shall place the Executive Engineer, Dharampur division, under suspension forthwith for negligence in taking urgent steps to protect the house of the petitioner from the last date of hearing till date, though on the last date he had assured to do so. There is imminent danger to the petitioner’s house from falling rocks in view of continuing rain.”

On the last date of hearing, the Executive Engineer had informed the court that though there was a road between the ITI building and the petitioner’s house, even the road surface had been damaged and it was not able to bear the load of the debris. The unprotected road section was also bulging out towards the petitioner’s house. Thus there is an imminent threat to the petitioner’s house.

