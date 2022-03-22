HC: Provide free facilities to leprosy home inmates

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, March 21
The HP High Court today directed the state government to periodically get all inmates of the leprosy home at Phagli in Shimla medically examined and provide them medication free of cost.
The court also directed the government not to charge any amount towards rent, electricity and water from the inmates of the leprosy home, as Himachal being a welfare state is under obligation to provide such services. The government was also ordered to inform the court whether the inmates did any jobs and what others facilities were being provided to them.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders on a petition filed by Neeraj Shashwat. The petition alleged a lack of basic amenities and the pathetic condition of the building of the leprosy home at Phagli.
The Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, filed an affidavit, placing on record his report of inspection carried out on March 7. The report revealed that 18 sets in five blocks of the building were in a dire need of repair and renovation. “The wall of the building has developed cracks, water pipes are leaking, sewerage is totally damaged and toilet pipes are also in a bad condition,” it stated.
The court was informed that Rs 47,85,200 was sanctioned, and deposited with the PWD. The tender notice had been issued and the repair work shall be completed within 55 days.
