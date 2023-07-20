HC quashes government order granting out-of-turn promotion to CM’s PSO

Our Correspondent

Shimla, July 19

The HP High Court has quashed the standing order of the state government whereby it had created a special avenue of promotion to the rank of head constable under 10 per cent posts of head constable for a constable, who had been a personal security officer (PSO) with the Chief Minister for more than three years continuously with outstanding performance.

Negative equality The court passed the judgment on a petition filed by PSOs attached with the Judges of the HP High Court, seeking a similar benefit of promotion on the basis of the standing order issued on December 8, 2022

The court rejected their plea saying “the petitioners cannot claim negative equality. A benefit granted without a legal basis cannot be relied upon as a principle of parity”

However, the state justified its order contending that the duties assigned to a PSO posted with the Chief Minister were more onerous than the duties of PSOs attached with other dignitaries. It stated that the PSO posted with the Chief Minister had to perform duty round the clock. The threat perception to the Chief Minister was more serious as compared to other dignitaries.

While rejecting the contention of the state, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya observed, “The Chief Minister holds a constitutional post, so does many others like the Governor, Speaker of the state Legislature, Judges of the High Court and the members of the Cabinet. The posting of PSOs with all offices holding above constitutional posts pre-supposes the existence of threat perception.”

The court stated, “Even more incongruous is the idea to use such a scheme to create a platform for granting out-of-turn promotion to only one class of PSOs. Hence, we see no reason to subscribe to the view of the respondents that such promotion can be granted on the basis of the degree of threat perception.”

#Shimla