 HC quashes government order granting out-of-turn promotion to CM’s PSO : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • HC quashes government order granting out-of-turn promotion to CM’s PSO

HC quashes government order granting out-of-turn promotion to CM’s PSO

HC quashes government order granting out-of-turn promotion to CM’s PSO


Our Correspondent

Shimla, July 19

The HP High Court has quashed the standing order of the state government whereby it had created a special avenue of promotion to the rank of head constable under 10 per cent posts of head constable for a constable, who had been a personal security officer (PSO) with the Chief Minister for more than three years continuously with outstanding performance.

Negative equality

  • The court passed the judgment on a petition filed by PSOs attached with the Judges of the HP High Court, seeking a similar benefit of promotion on the basis of the standing order issued on December 8, 2022
  • The court rejected their plea saying “the petitioners cannot claim negative equality. A benefit granted without a legal basis cannot be relied upon as a principle of parity”

However, the state justified its order contending that the duties assigned to a PSO posted with the Chief Minister were more onerous than the duties of PSOs attached with other dignitaries. It stated that the PSO posted with the Chief Minister had to perform duty round the clock. The threat perception to the Chief Minister was more serious as compared to other dignitaries.

While rejecting the contention of the state, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya observed, “The Chief Minister holds a constitutional post, so does many others like the Governor, Speaker of the state Legislature, Judges of the High Court and the members of the Cabinet. The posting of PSOs with all offices holding above constitutional posts pre-supposes the existence of threat perception.”

The court stated, “Even more incongruous is the idea to use such a scheme to create a platform for granting out-of-turn promotion to only one class of PSOs. Hence, we see no reason to subscribe to the view of the respondents that such promotion can be granted on the basis of the degree of threat perception.”

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

2
Delhi

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

3
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

4
Punjab

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

5
J & K

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

6
Nation

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

7
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

8
Nation

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: 11 political parties with 91 MPs have not joined any alliance

9
Delhi

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi

10
Nation

Manipur horror: Tension in hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

Incident at sewage plant on river bank

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...

Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured

Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Inundated roads turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes

Scrap dealer run over by school bus, driver absconds

Knotty affair: Not just poles, cables installed on walls, house roofs in Adarsh Nagar

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doc attempts suicide

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

NIA attaches properties of Delhi smuggler in heroin seizure case

Man run over by car in Ghaziabad

Minor killed during robbery in Noida; 1 arrested

Two held for murder

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Heavy rain hits life in city

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi varsity student bags shooting medals

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods