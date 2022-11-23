HC rejects bail pleas of two accused in minor's rape case

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 22

The HP High Court has rejected the bail applications of two persons accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

While dismissing the bail applications, the court observed, “Mere delay in lodging an FIR will not help the petitioners in their prayer for bail. Keeping in view the age of the victim and she having been allegedly put into fear of life, the delay in lodging an FIR can be said to be explainable during trial.”

Justice Satyen Vaidya observed, “It cannot be said that there are no prima facie or reasonable grounds to believe that the accused have not committed the offence. The accusations against the petitioners are of serious and grave nature. The victim is of young age and if the petitioners are released on bail, the possibility of them trying to influence the victim and other material witnesses cannot be ruled out.”

It is alleged that on May 24, 2022, petitioner Amir Khan forcibly committed sexual intercourse with the victim more than once and then few hours thereafter petitioner Dinesh Kumar also committed the crime. Both petitioners were employees of a private hospital at Paonta Sahib and the victim was working as a domestic help in the house of the hospital owner. The victim under fear could not disclose the commission of offence by the petitioners to anyone. The petitioners were arrested on June 3, 2022.

While rejecting the bail applications, the court stated, “Petitioner Dinesh Kumar, alias Bittu, is 36 years old and petitioner Amir Khan is aged about 29 years. The offences alleged against them undoubtedly are of serious and heinous nature.

This gains more importance when one looks at the age difference between the victim and the petitioners. No prima facie plausible reason has been made out at least on behalf of the petitioners to cast any doubt on the prosecution story at this stage.”