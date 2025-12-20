HC seeks fresh affidavit from Chief Secy on traffic congestion in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought a fresh affidavit from the Chief Secretary detailing the progress made over the last one year on measures aimed at addressing parking shortages, traffic congestion, road improvement and transport-related issues in Shimla.

Advertisement

Taking note of submissions made by the amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist it on this issue, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj observed that “an Action Taken Report had earlier been filed on December, 28, 2024 by the then Chief Secretary, pursuant to which a committee was constituted to address issues relating to parking, road infrastructure, transport enforcement mechanisms and overall decongestion of the state capital.”

Advertisement

During the course of hearing, the court was informed that several proposals were contemplated, including the implementation of a ropeway project, a mass rapid transport system (MRTS), construction of two tunnels and creation of parking facilities at four identified locations. However, the Bench found it necessary to assess the actual progress achieved during the intervening period of one year, warranting a fresh affidavit from the Chief Secretary.

Advertisement

It was further pointed out that the Shimla Smart City Project, under which the proposed ropeway is being executed, is a necessary party to the proceedings. Accordingly, the court directed the impleadment of Shimla Smart City Limited through its Managing Director-cum-CEO and the Himachal Pradesh Ropeway Transport Corporation through its Managing Director as party respondents in this case and directed them to file their status reports on this issue.

The court passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation highlighting the issue of traffic congestion in the Shimla city. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 19, 2026.