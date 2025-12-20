DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HC seeks fresh affidavit from Chief Secy on traffic congestion in Shimla

HC seeks fresh affidavit from Chief Secy on traffic congestion in Shimla

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Long traffic jam at the BCS to Vikasnagar road in Shimla. File Photo
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought a fresh affidavit from the Chief Secretary detailing the progress made over the last one year on measures aimed at addressing parking shortages, traffic congestion, road improvement and transport-related issues in Shimla.

Advertisement

Taking note of submissions made by the amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist it on this issue, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj observed that “an Action Taken Report had earlier been filed on December, 28, 2024 by the then Chief Secretary, pursuant to which a committee was constituted to address issues relating to parking, road infrastructure, transport enforcement mechanisms and overall decongestion of the state capital.”

Advertisement

During the course of hearing, the court was informed that several proposals were contemplated, including the implementation of a ropeway project, a mass rapid transport system (MRTS), construction of two tunnels and creation of parking facilities at four identified locations. However, the Bench found it necessary to assess the actual progress achieved during the intervening period of one year, warranting a fresh affidavit from the Chief Secretary.

Advertisement

It was further pointed out that the Shimla Smart City Project, under which the proposed ropeway is being executed, is a necessary party to the proceedings. Accordingly, the court directed the impleadment of Shimla Smart City Limited through its Managing Director-cum-CEO and the Himachal Pradesh Ropeway Transport Corporation through its Managing Director as party respondents in this case and directed them to file their status reports on this issue.

The court passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation highlighting the issue of traffic congestion in the Shimla city. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts