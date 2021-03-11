HP High Court seeks record of vacancies in jails

Vijay Arora

Shimla, April 22

The HP High Court has directed the state government to place on record the exact status of the construction of the new buildings of district jails at Nalagarh, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan and give a specific statement as to within what period of time the remaining construction work of the buildings of the district jails would be completed.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as Public Interest Litigation on the directions issued by the Supreme Court in matter related to inhuman conditions prevailing in the jails.

The court further directed the state to place on record the position of vacancies of the staff in different jails and give categorical statement as to in what period of time all such vacancies would be filled and immediately provide services of at-least one female gynecologist to the female prisoners in Central Jail, Kanda, on weekly visit from the nearby government hospital.

The court directed the state authorities to provide service of counsellor/psychologist to the prisoners at Central Jail, Kanda, on a permanent basis. It further directed the authorities to consider providing outlets in the premises of different District Courts and offices of Deputy Commissioners of the state for the sale of the items/products prepared/manufactured by the prisoners.

The court also sought information regarding whether the facility of creche is provided in the jails. It directed the authorities to consider providing sanitary napkins through vending machine at least at Model Central Jail, Kanda.