HC seeks reply on waste dumping on rivulet banks

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 17

The HP High Court today sought response of the state government on the issue of dumping of garbage by the Palampur Municipal Corporation on the banks of the Neugal rivulet.

While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Chairman, HP Pollution Control Board, Kangra DC, Commissioner, Palampur MC and the Palampur SDM.

The court passed the order on a petition taken up suo moto by the court on a news item published in The Tribune on May 16 under the headline “Memo submitted against waste dumping on Neugal riverbank”.

It was reported that the Dhauladhar Sewa Samiti, a local NGO headed by former minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, had lodged a protest over the dumping of garbage on the banks of the Neugal by the Palampur MC.

The member of the NGO had submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner, Palampur MC. The newspaper reported that the dumping of garbage on the banks of the rivulet had affected the environment and the health of people. If timely action was not taken, the situation could worsen as the waste had severely polluted the rivulet, which is a source of drinking water.

The court treated this report as a PIL and sought the response of the state authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on May 31.