HC stays recruitment process for posts of VC of 2 universities

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the operation of recruitment notices issued by the office of Governor-cum-Chancellor of state universities for the posts of Vice-Chancellors for Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, and CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur.

This interim order was passed by Justice Sandeep Sharma on a petition filed by two academicians challenging the notices issued on July 21 on the ground that the recruitment process is not in conformity with the instructions/guidelines issued by the statutory authority i.e. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The grouse of the petitioners, who at present are working as Principal (Scientist) and Principal (Horticulturist) in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, Kangra, and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan district, respectively, is that recruitment notices, whereby Secretary to the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has invited applications for post of Vice-Chancellor of these universities are not in conformity with the instructions/ guidelines issued by the statutory authority i.e. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) because the category of those teachers, who though are equivalent to professor, but may be working in different capacities, has been excluded from submitting applications for appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellor in the respective universities.

On the other hand, on behalf of the state, the Advocate General apprised the court that after having noticed the aforesaid discrepancy in the recruitment notice, the government has already taken up the matter with the Chancellor, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, but till date, no response has been received. It was further contended by him that otherwise also, Secretary to the Governor is not competent to issue recruitment notice for selection of Vice-Chancellor. Rather, notice in that regard could only be issued by the Administrative Heads of the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture.

While passing the interim order, Justice Sandeep Sharma observed that “prima-facie, this court is of the view that category of the petitioners, who at present are working as Principal (Scientist) and Principal (Horticulturist) in respective Universities, ought to have been included in the recruitment notice or, at best, word “equivalent” should have been used so that teaching faculty in a university working against the post equivalent to professor could also apply for the post of Vice-Chancellor.”

Passing this order, the court issued notices to the functionaries and listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.