HC tells govt to implement Chamba Development Plan

Vijay Arora

Shimla, May 12

Taking a serious note on the issue of illegal construction of shops on the escarpment of Chowgan in Chamba town, the HP High Court has directed the state authorities to ensure that the provisions of the Chamba Development Plan are adhered to in its letter and spirit and any construction found in violation of the development plan made by an individual or by government department(s) is demolished.

Illegal units Padma Shri awardee Vijay Sharma had highlighted the issue of illegal constructions around the famous Chowgan of Chamba town.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on a letter written by Padma Shri awardee Vijay Sharma, an artist, wherein he highlighted the issue of illegal construction around the famous Chowgan of Chamba town.

Treating this letter as PIL, the court further clarified in its order that these orders have been passed in exceptional circumstances of the case. Therefore, the state authorities need not to follow the procedure as envisaged under the HP Municipal Act.

It clarified that no civil, revenue or any other court or authority shall entertain any plea, which touches upon the implementation of this order.

It was stated in the letter that the construction work of parking already in progress at one corner of the escarpment is being extended towards the main escarpment, thus endangering the existence of Circuit House and other buildings in the area and also Chowgan No 1.

The petitioner sought the intervention in the matter and requested the court to do the needful so that the identity, character and sanctity of the town’s green belt ‘Chowgan’ is maintained.

During the course of hearing it was informed to the court that the development plan of Chamba Planning Area has been approved by the Town and Country Planning Department on October 9, 2007, but rampant construction is still going on in contravention to the said development plan.

In terms of plan, it has been clearly provided that planning recommendation should aim in order to improve the conservation prospects of the urban artefacts and restore the Chowgans and their edges to their original state of visual discipline. It has been provided, “No construction shall be allowed along the all four sides of all five parts of the Chowgan including the escarpment of Chowgan No. 1.”

The court directed the state officials to submit their comments to the contents of the aforesaid letter on affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on June 15.