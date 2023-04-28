HC to organise conference

Our Correspondent

Shimla, April 27

The HP High Court, in collaboration with the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and the HP Judicial Academy, is organising the North Zone-II Regional Conference on Contemporary Judicial Developments and Strengthening Justice Through Law and Technology on April 29. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu will inaugurate the conference.

Supreme Court Judges Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol, besides the judges of the HP High Court and Judicial Officers of the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, J&K and Uttarakhand will attend the conference.