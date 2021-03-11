HC upholds removal of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) conductor

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 10

It is not the quantum of money, which could constitute the gravity of the charge of misappropriation against a bus conductor. What is relevant is the frame of mind of the conductor leading to a wrongful loss to the transport corporation and gain for himself, which itself is sufficient to record a finding of guilt against the conductor in the transport corporation.

This was held by the High Court, while upholding the removal of a conductor from service by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on the allegation of misappropriation of Rs 10,998.

Dismissing the petition filed by the conductor challenging his removal order, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan observed, “If a conductor is let free on the ground that the quantum of money is small and if such lenient view is taken in case of all conductors indulging into such malpractices, it would tend to destroy the economical backbone of the corporation”.