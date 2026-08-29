HC verdict makes UGC nominee must in agri varsities’ VC selection process

The Himachal Pradesh High Court’s decision to strike down the state government’s 2026 rules governing the appointment of Vice-Chancellors has made the inclusion of a member nominated by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandatory in the fresh search-cum-selection committees for the state’s agricultural universities. Addressing mediapersons here today, former Vice-Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, Prof Ashok Sarial said the composition of the new committee would be crucial to ensuring a transparent and credible selection process.

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“The High Court has directed that the process for appointing Vice-Chancellors at the two agricultural universities be initiated afresh. The court struck down provisions, which gave the state government a decisive role in the appointment process, holding those contrary to the UGC Regulations, 2018. Advertisements issued earlier for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors have also been cancelled.

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The fresh selection process will now have to be conducted in accordance with Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018. The provision requires the search-cum-selection committee to include a member nominated by the UGC Chairman. It also stipulates that no person connected in any manner with the university concerned can be a member of the committee. If required, a representative of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) may also be included,” he added.

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He said Regulation 7.3 provides that the committee should comprise three to five distinguished persons associated with higher education who are persons of eminence and have no connection whatsoever with the university concerned. Sarial said the Supreme Court, in several judgments, had also made compliance with UGC regulations mandatory and held that state laws inconsistent with national higher education standards could not prevail.

He said amendments made by the state government had resulted in the agricultural universities functioning without regular Vice-Chancellors for more than three years, adversely affecting their academic and administrative functioning. According to him, institutional rankings and performance suffered, while faculty and staff shortages increased due to retirements. The quality of education and research was also affected, he added.

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Sarial also called for scrutiny of Vice-Chancellor appointments in private universities. Of Himachal Pradesh’s 25 universities, 17 are private institutions. He said the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission should examine whether appointments in private universities had been made in conformity with UGC norms.

The High Court verdict has now cleared the way for the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor at CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur.