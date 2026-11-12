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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'He wouldn’t let me touch his feet’: Shimla’s Bobby Bhai on emotional meeting with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

'He wouldn’t let me touch his feet’: Shimla’s Bobby Bhai on emotional meeting with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

His appearance and story are set to be showcased in the episode airing on Sony LIV and television from 9 pm on November 12

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:53 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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During their interaction, Bobby spoke to Bachchan about his humanitarian work in Shimla, carried out with the support of friends and volunteers for the past 12 years. Image credit: Handout by Sarbjeet Singh Bobby
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Sarbjeet Singh Bobby, who has spent years serving free meals to thousands and transporting unclaimed bodies, was chosen for the Kaun Banega Crorepati Force of Good Award

For Sarbjeet Singh Bobby, affectionately known in Shimla as “Bobby Bhai” or “Shimla da Vehla”, meeting Amitabh Bachchan was a dream he never imagined would come true.

Image credit: Handout by Sarbjeet Singh Bobby

Image credit: Handout by Sarbjeet Singh Bobby

Bobby, the man behind the Shimla-based NGO Almighty Blessings, was chosen for the Force of Good Award on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His appearance and story are set to be showcased in the episode airing on Sony LIV and television from 9 pm on November 12.

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But it was his emotional encounter with Bachchan that left the social worker speechless.

Recalling his time on the sets, Bobby said he spent nearly four hours watching the veteran actor, admiring his energy and the way he greeted everyone with humility.

“He is a true gentleman,” Bobby said, describing his meeting with the Bollywood icon as one of the biggest moments of his life.

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Bobby said he tried to touch Bachchan’s feet as a mark of respect, but the actor stopped him. In a gesture that deeply moved him, Bachchan instead attempted to touch Bobby’s feet and asked for his blessings.

“I am still dreaming about it. The biggest hero of our country can be so humble. I have no words,” Bobby said.

During their interaction, Bobby spoke to Bachchan about his humanitarian work in Shimla, carried out with the support of friends and volunteers for the past 12 years.

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Through Almighty Blessings, he and his team serve food to around 4,000 people every day, including poor patients and their attendants near hospitals. The NGO runs free canteens and langar services, offering meals and refreshments to those in need.

Bobby has also been running a free funeral and body transport service for nearly 28 years, helping conduct the last rites of unclaimed, unidentified and decomposed bodies.

Over the years, his organisation has also organised blood donation camps and stepped in during disasters, extending relief to communities affected by floods and other emergencies.

A reel introducing Bobby’s work was filmed by the KBC team in Shimla last month for the programme.

Thanking his friends and supporters, Bobby said the recognition belonged to everyone who had stood by him and helped him continue his “sewa of humanity”.

For a man who has quietly spent decades serving strangers, the KBC honour brought national recognition. But meeting Amitabh Bachchan, he says, gave him a memory he may never forget.

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