Head of Kangra anti-drug NGO alleges threat to life

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 31

Manoj Mehata, head of the Anti-Drug Organisation, an NGO which has launched a massive campaign against drug trafficking in Kangra district, received a life threat from goons of drug mafia today. He was asked by the mafia to either stop the campaign against drug trafficking in Kangra district with immediate effect or face dire consequences.

While addressing a press conference here today, Mehata released an audio clip of the conversation with the goons. They openly threatened to kill Mehata if he continued his anti-drug campaign. They told him that he was already in the hit-list of drug peddlers of Punjab, who had been hit hard due to his campaign. Mehata said he had apprised Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police in this regard, who assured him full protection. Mehata stated that he would continue his campaign against the drug mafia without fear.

Mehata has received overwhelming support from the public in the past six months. Hundreds of youths and women have joined his NGO and visited the rural areas of Kangra district to create awareness against drug abuse. He had conducted a number of raids on the hideouts of drug peddlers with the help of local youths and handed over the culprits to the police.

Over 500 youths have been bailed out from drug addiction by the NGO. Mehata said over 2,500 youths were bedridden because of drug addiction in Palampur, Nagrota and Dharamsala area and his NGO was in touch with them to help them recover.

A number of arrests of drug peddlers have been made in Palampur, Baijnath, Bhawarna, Paprola, Jaisinghpur and its adjoining areas in the past one year during raids conducted by the police, but the situation has remained the same. Rather, drug peddling has flourished in the area and most of the drugs to Kangra valley are flowing in from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

