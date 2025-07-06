Healing hands: Peace meeting held after clash between medicos, locals

Following a recent clash between trainee doctors and local youths in Chamba town, the administration of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College held a significant meeting with social organisations and prominent citizens to restore peace and understanding. The meeting was held on Thursday.

Six medical students were injured in a clash with locals last Saturday. While the students alleged that it was unprovoked attack, locals allege that interns often create ruckus in the town during late hours of the night.

The meeting focused on promoting harmony between medical trainees and the local community. After detailed discussions, it was unanimously agreed that both groups should live together in a spirit of mutual respect and brotherhood, and resolve any conflict through peaceful dialogue.

The college administration decided to identify all areas where trainees live as paying guests (PGs) and instructed landlords not to allow students to go out after 10 pm without valid reasons. Any trainee found loitering unnecessarily at night would be reported to the college’s disciplinary committee.

Additionally, the administration has started preparations to shift all trainees to a 300-beded hostel in Sarol, which has round-the-clock security and wardens to ensure adherence to rules.

College Principal Dr Pankaj Gupta appealed to local residents to treat the trainees like their own children and support them. He condemned the spread of misinformation on social media, which he said was harming the image of both the college and the students. He assured that the police are investigating the incident fairly and that legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, whether a student or local youth.

President of the Chamba Vyapar Mandal, Virender Mahajan, highlighted concerns about some trainees roaming the town late at night, sometimes causing discomfort among locals. He urged the administration to enforce stricter discipline.

Tamanna, president of the college’s Student Central Association, clarified that the incident was the act of a few individuals and not a reflection of relations between students and residents. She called for action only against the guilty and urged locals to continue their support and avoid believing rumours.

The meeting was attended by college faculty, medical staff and representatives of local organisations. Officials expressed hope that these measures would help prevent further incidents and maintain Chamba’s atmosphere of peace and mutual trust.