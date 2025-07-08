Following the devastating natural calamity in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district, large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations are underway. The district administration, along with the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and the Health Department, is leading the efforts to support the affected.

Health services have been mobilised on a war footing. Twenty-four mobile medical teams have been deployed to the worst-hit areas—Janjheli, Thunag and Bagsyad—to provide primary healthcare. Despite blocked roads and frequent landslides, doctors and paramedics are trekking to remote villages to set up temporary camps, conduct check-ups and distribute medicines.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, also Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said 2,000 chlorine tablets and 49 medical kits have been distributed. Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are receiving special attention. Nine pregnant women have been safely evacuated to facilities, including Regional Hospital Mandi and Nerchowk Medical College. One critical patient was referred to IGMC Shimla via Karsog. To prevent disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas, immunity-boosting medicines are being supplied. Stocks at health centres in Bada, Parbada, Bassi, Saroha, Anah, Tandi, Kelodhar and Dharot have been replenished with enough supply for two months.

In Gohar sub-division, three relief camps have been set up at Bada Gram Panchayat, Syanj and the Jal Shakti Department Inspection Hut. Acting SDM Smritika Negi reported that 45 individuals from 10 displaced families are currently staying in these camps. The administration has supplied 55 ration kits, four blankets and arranged for kitchen facilities.

Stories of loss and resilience have emerged from these camps. Parwanand, a dairy worker from Parwada, lost his home and dairy farm in the night floods of June 30. He and his family were rescued and relocated to Bada camp, where they’re receiving food and shelter. Similarly, Guman Chand from Chital Bukhari spent the night in the forest after losing his house and land before being brought to safety.

Restoration of road connectivity has improved the pace of relief. Roads like Janjheli–Raigarh–Karsog and Bagsyad–Thunag–Lambathach have reopened for light vehicles, facilitating the transport of relief material.

Aerial relief missions have also played a crucial role. Six helicopter sorties delivered 512 ration kits, 435 blankets, 166 mattresses, clothes, and medicines to remote areas like Bagachunogi and Janjheli. Two relief trucks with 120 tarpaulins, sanitation kits, and clothing were sent to Janjheli, while 15 ration kits were air-dropped to Pakhrair with Army help.

So far, 2,500 ration kits and Rs 25 lakh in immediate financial assistance have been distributed. Power has been restored in Tandi, Shilli Bagi, and Kuklah, but complete restoration in Janjheli and Thunag may take a few more days due to damage.

Citizens and philanthropic organisations have contributed generously. Groups like CRUSH Charitable Trust, Nerchowk Traders’ Union, Taxi Union, and Kamdhenu Operators have provided essential supplies. Officials have appealed to willing donors to reach out to the SDM Gohar’s office to support ongoing humanitarian operations.