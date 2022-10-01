Health camp at Kotshera College

As many as 250 students and faculty members were screened during a heart and lifestyle diseases risk evaluation camp at Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College Kotshera, Shimla. The camp was organised by Dr Deepak Puri, a senior Cardiac Surgeon at Max Hospital, Mohali, in collaboration with Inner Wheel Club Shimla Midtown, Shimla Development Authority and Age Care Society. During the occasion, around 1,000 students and faculty staff also attended an interactive workshop on prevention and management of heart and lifestyle disease

International Translation Day celebrated

The International Translation Day was celebrated by the English and Hindi Departments of the Wazir Ram Singh Government College, Dehri. College Principal Kamakshi Lumba shared his thoughts on the future of translation, explaining the role of translation and translator in the era of globalisation. The students of Hindi, English and Geography Departments presented the history of translation, role of translator, and different types of translation.

World Pharmacists' Day observed

School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Shoolini University, organised a series of events to mark the World Pharmacists' Day. Dean of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Deepak Kapoor welcomed chief guest Professor Pramil Tiwari, Professor and Head of Pharmacy Practice Department, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali. Tiwari delivered a lecture on patient safety and pharmacy practice while Kapoor spoke on the theme ‘Eminent People in the History of Pharmacy’.

#Mohali #Shimla