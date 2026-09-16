DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Health camp for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris held at Shiv Vilas Hotel, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district

Health camp for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris held at Shiv Vilas Hotel, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ex-servicemen with doctors during the medical camp at Sarkaghat in Mandi. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A health camp for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their dependent family members was organised at Shiv Vilas Hotel, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district yesterday. A team of doctors from Mohali conducted medical examinations and provided health-related advice to the participants.

A large number of ex-servicemen and their family members attended the camp. The programme began with the national anthem, followed by a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

Advertisement

Besides medical check-ups, the camp featured a demonstration on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency response. The participants were briefed on the steps to be taken if a person suffers a cardiac arrest and suddenly stops breathing or the heart stops beating.

Advertisement

Subedar Major Vidya Sagar Dogra and his team conducted the CPR demonstration. The team comprised retired personnel of the Army Medical Corps who had served for a considerable period in medical and emergency-related roles.

The demonstration aimed to create awareness among ex-servicemen and their families about the importance of timely intervention during medical emergencies, particularly before professional medical assistance becomes available.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, Captain Jagdish Verma, state president of the United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs and ORs), Himachal Pradesh, and Captain Ashok Kumar Sharma, president of its Sarkaghat unit, expressed gratitude to all ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their family members who participated in the camp.

They also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff who travelled from Mohali, as well as the team from the District Sainik Welfare Office, Mandi, for their support and services.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts