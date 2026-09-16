Health camp for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris held at Shiv Vilas Hotel, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district

A health camp for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their dependent family members was organised at Shiv Vilas Hotel, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district yesterday. A team of doctors from Mohali conducted medical examinations and provided health-related advice to the participants.

A large number of ex-servicemen and their family members attended the camp. The programme began with the national anthem, followed by a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

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Besides medical check-ups, the camp featured a demonstration on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency response. The participants were briefed on the steps to be taken if a person suffers a cardiac arrest and suddenly stops breathing or the heart stops beating.

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Subedar Major Vidya Sagar Dogra and his team conducted the CPR demonstration. The team comprised retired personnel of the Army Medical Corps who had served for a considerable period in medical and emergency-related roles.

The demonstration aimed to create awareness among ex-servicemen and their families about the importance of timely intervention during medical emergencies, particularly before professional medical assistance becomes available.

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In a joint statement, Captain Jagdish Verma, state president of the United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs and ORs), Himachal Pradesh, and Captain Ashok Kumar Sharma, president of its Sarkaghat unit, expressed gratitude to all ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their family members who participated in the camp.

They also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff who travelled from Mohali, as well as the team from the District Sainik Welfare Office, Mandi, for their support and services.