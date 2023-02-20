Health camps organised in Hamirpur district

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 19

Health awareness camps were held in Jandru, Darla, Dera, Duhak and Jol Plahi gram panchayats of Hamirpur district. The camps were held under camps held under the Sashakt Mahila Yojana and the Vo Din Yojana

“First 1,000 days are the most significant in a child’s life, when infants need their mother’s care the most,” said Sukanya Kumari, Child Development Project Officer of Hamirpur block.