Health card holders to get dialysis facility from June

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 20

The Hans Foundation will set up a dialysis centre at the Kullu Regional Hospital next month. The foundation has been allotted space on the hospital premises for the purpose.

For the past three months, there has been no dialysis service in the hospital for patients holding Ayushman Bharat and Himcare cards. However, the service was available for those who paid for it.

Ayushman Bharat and Himcare card holders are eligible for free dialysis service at the hospital. However, due to a financial dispute between the government and the service provider, the dialysis service was stopped for the card holders.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Nagraj, around 400 dialysis were conducted at the hospital every month, but due to the dispute, the service was stopped for patients holding Ayushman Bharat and Himcare cards for the past few months.

He said, “The contract of the current service provider is going to end on January 10 next year. A new contract has been signed with the Hans Foundation, which will set up a dialysis centre on the hospital premises in mid-January.”

Dr Nagraj said dialysis service was being provided to the card holders outside the hospital at the Sultanpur centre and the New Lifeline centre for free. “As soon as the Hans Foundation starts the service, it will be provided free of cost to every patient whether they have health cards or not. The Hans Foundation will not charge any money from the state government, too,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Kullu #Mandi