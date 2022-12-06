Health Dept employee returns lost bag with cash

Our Correspondent

Una, December 5

A Health Department employee, posted at the Una Civil Hospital, exemplified honesty by returning back to its owner a bag, having substantial amount of cash, jewellery and a mobile phone.

Dental Assistant Bharat Bhushan, who resides in Rakkar colony in Una, on way to the hospital Monday morning saw the bag, dropping on the road from a motor cycle going towards Nangal. Bharat Bhushan collected the bag and chased the motorcycle in his vehicle but in vain. He said he opened the bag to look for an identity proof. He then contacted the recently dialled numbers on the mobile phone and informed the receivers regarding the bag. Owner of the bag Sambal, a resident of Nangal, was overwhelmed to get back her bag.