Health experts gather at AIIMS Bilaspur for preventive medicine conference

The Fifth Annual Conference of the Himachal Pradesh Chapter of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), HPIAPSMCON 2025, was inaugurated today at AIIMS Bilaspur. Lt Gen (Dr) Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, Executive Director of AIIMS, said the theme of the conference was “Translating Prevention into Practice: Building Resilient Health Systems.”

Advertisement

He noted the event was organised under the aegis of the Department of Community and Family Medicine in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Singh added a panel discussed measures for ending tuberculosis, from initial detection to elimination. Medical experts emphasised the critical roles of medical colleges and state TB divisions in accelerating TB eradication efforts.

Advertisement

Speakers from national and state health institutions shared perspectives on strengthening preventive health, leveraging innovations and enhancing community resilience.

He highlighted the conference included dedicated sessions on holistic health, covering staff wellness initiatives and safe listening practices.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Singh said participants expressed their commitment to advancing public health priorities in the state and beyond, adding the conference laid a strong foundation for continued learning, collaboration and dedication to creating a healthier future.