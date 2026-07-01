Health horizon expands: With Rs 350-cr campus nearing completion, Hamirpur medical college prepares to shift to its permanent home

Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital (RKGMCH), Hamirpur, has emerged as a beacon of hope for residents of the region by offering advanced and specialised healthcare services. The long-awaited institution is now preparing to shift to its permanent campus at Thai village in Nadaun constituency. Established in 2018 and currently operating from the Zonal Hospital premises in Hamirpur, the college has steadily expanded its healthcare and academic infrastructure.

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In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Hamirpur Correspondent Dinesh Kanwar speaks to

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Dr (Prof) Ramesh Bharti, Principal of RKGMCH, about the institution’s journey, achievements and future plans. Dr Bharti says that apart from providing general healthcare services, the college is delivering world-class treatment through specialists and super-specialists while striving to become a centre of excellence in medical education and patient care.

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What is the project cost of the new Dr Radhakrishnan Govt Medical College campus and how much land has been earmarked for it?

The new campus, located on the Hamirpur-Nadaun road, is being developed at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 350 crore, compared to the original sanctioned outlay of Rs 190 crore. The campus is spread over nearly 60 acres, while acquisition of additional land is under process to facilitate future expansion and infrastructure development.

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How many departments and faculty members are currently functioning and what further expansion is planned?

The hospital is currently operating with around 27 departments that are fully functional and adequately staffed. However, expansion remains an ongoing process. Once the institution shifts to its own campus, several new facilities and departments may be proposed.

How do you envision the future of this institution?

Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College is still a growing institution. We have significant milestones to achieve in infrastructure, healthcare delivery, academics and research. With collective efforts from faculty members and staff, the institution will soon emerge as a centre of excellence in every sphere of medical education and healthcare.

What additional facilities are proposed for the institution?

Besides the medical college and hospital, a nursing and training college has also been proposed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. We are working towards developing the institution into the finest healthcare centre in the region.

What is the annual intake for medical courses?

At present, nearly 500 MBBS students are pursuing their studies at the institution. The annual intake stands at 120 students.

How many doctors are providing services at RKGMCH?

The institution houses several broad-speciality and super-speciality departments. Around 180 medical experts, including teaching faculty members, are providing healthcare services to patients.

How many patients visit the hospital daily and what is its indoor capacity?

The hospital records a daily Outpatient Department (OPD) footfall of 1,200 to 1,500 patients. It also handles around 50 to 60 emergency cases every day and provides round-the-clock emergency services. At present, the institution has nearly 300 beds for indoor patients, with additional arrangements made during emergencies whenever required.

How do you plan to make RKGMCH one of the leading healthcare institutions?

RKGMCH is a full-fledged tertiary care medical institution dedicated to excellence in medical education, research and healthcare delivery. Along with the MBBS programme, the college has recently started DNB postgraduate courses in anaesthesia, medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics. Our aim is to produce competent healthcare professionals who combine expertise with compassion.

What initiatives are being taken to achieve these goals?

We are committed to providing world-class medical education that equips students with knowledge, skills and ethical values. The institution is fostering innovation and critical thinking in medical research to address both regional and global healthcare challenges. Simultaneously, we are striving to deliver high-quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people of Himachal and beyond.

The CM had spoken about introducing the latest medical equipment. What new facilities have been added?

The medical college has received three MRI machines, all of which have been installed. These advanced diagnostic systems will significantly improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis and play a crucial role in life-saving treatment. Besides this, several state-of-the-art medical devices have been procured across various departments.

Finally, when is the institution expected to shift to its new campus?

We are almost ready to move to the new campus. Procurement of furniture is in its final stage, the buildings are complete and finishing works are nearly over. Facilities for OPD and IPD services are also ready. The new campus will initially have around 290 beds and we expect to shift operations within the next two months.