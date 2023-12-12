Health mela tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 11

Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri today said that the Health Department would organise a multi-specialty health mela at Batran village on December 13. He added that doctors including, orthopaedics specialist, gynaecologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, and other specialists would examine the patients.

Dr Agnihotri said high-quality testing equipment and other allied facilities would be available in this health fair. He added that an awareness campaign would be organised during the fair to highlight the policies and programmes of the state government and ‘Ayushman Bharat Health cards’ would be made during the event.

