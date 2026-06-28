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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Health Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil inaugurates Shoolini Fair

Health Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil inaugurates Shoolini Fair

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:30 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Health Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil inaugurated the three-day historic Shoolini Fair in Solan on Friday. Dedicated to Maa Shoolini, the presiding deity of Solan, the fair is an expression of faith and devotion. The festival symbolises the region’s rich religious traditions and public faith.

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The main attraction of the fair is the palanquin procession of the goddess. The procession begins at the Maa Shoolini Temple, passes through the major areas of Solan city, and concludes at the temple of her elder sister (Maa Durga) in Ganj Bazaar.

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On the occasion, Shandil welcomed the palanquin of the goddess in accordance with tradition and prayed for the good fortune, prosperity, and happiness of all people.

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He congratulated residents on the fair getting the national-level status. He said the festival reflected the region’s rich cultural heritage. Shandil expressed hope that the festival would bring renewed enthusiasm and joy into everyone’s lives.

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