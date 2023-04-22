Health Minister visits Baljeet's family in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 21

DR Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, today visited the house of mountaineer Baljeet Kaur at Panjrol village near Mamlig in Solan and extended his support to the family.

Kaur is recovering at a hospital at Kathmandu after being rescued from an altitude of 7,375 m at Mt Annapurna on Tuesday. She braved several hardships and managed to survive amidst the inhospitable terrain.

Shandil met her mother Shanti Devi and father Amreek Singh and lauded the achievements of the 27-year old girl who has carved a niche for herself in the world of mountaineer despite financial constraints. He said he would speak to the Chief Minister for granting her a government job while extending all support to the girl to pursue her career.

Her return is being eagerly awaited by her parents and her supporters at Solan.