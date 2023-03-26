Health Ministry lauds Una's early TB detection model

Our Correspondent

Una, March 25

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has featured the tuberculosis (TB) detection model adopted by the Una district administration as an example of good practices. The model has found mention in the ministry’s publication titled ‘India TB Report 2023’, released two days ago, said Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma.

Sharma said that as per the report, intervention by the district administration in using handheld X-ray machines for the early detection of TB in areas that lacked outreach health services had proved to be effective.

As per the report, the district administration had procured a battery-operated X-Ray machine with a flat panel detector under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from local industries.

A local ASHA worker and the machine operator are using the light and portable machine in the field. It has been used in slum and rural areas and settlements of migrant workers. During 20 working days, 2,436 individuals were given preliminary screening, after which X-rays of 72 presumptive cases were taken, four of whom reported positive for TB on the basis of specific laboratory tests.

Sharma said that the district administration had procured another artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled X-ray machine, which would soon be put to use in the district. He added that this new machine was one of a kind in the state.

He said that the campaign for the early detection and cure of TB was being accelerated so that the district becomes TB-free within the next one year.