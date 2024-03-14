Health Secretary urges depts to make Himachal TB-free

Shimla, March 13
Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, while presiding over a review meeting of the National Health Mission for the eradication of tuberculosis under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme here today, appealed to all departments —particularly the Panchayati Raj department — to train and motivate Panchayati Raj representatives to make people aware of tuberculosis (TB) in their respective areas, and to adopt TB patients as ‘Nikshay Mitra’ and provide them nutritional support to make the state TB-free by 2025.
She said NGOs, people and Panchayati Raj Institutions should join hands to assist initiatives of the government in making the state TB-free.
