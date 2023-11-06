Health services deteriorating, says former CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 5

The Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that health services were deteriorating in the state due to the apathy of the state government. As a result, common people were suffering and unable to avail medical care facilities in government hospitals.

Jai Ram Thakur was in his home Assembly constituency at Seraj in Mandi today.

Thakur said that the free dialysis service running in the regional hospital of Kullu district was not available for the last two days. The government had not cleared the outstanding dues to the dialysis company. “In such a situation, where should the poor patients, who cannot afford expenditure to conduct dialysis in private hospitals, go to avail dialysis facility?” he questioned.

“There are many such questions to which neither the government nor the administration has any answers. Krasna Lab has given an ultimatum to stop the free tests being conducted in the coming days in government hospitals of state, demanding that the outstanding dues be cleared first. If testing stops where will the patients go?” Thakur asked.

“The state government is not releasing the money for an important scheme like HIMCARE on time. Due to this, people are not able to get operations done. As the government is not making timely payment for the lenses used in eye operations, people are forced to postpone their operations,” said Thakur.

He said that the government was there to serve the public but it seemed the present government was not concerned about the public.

