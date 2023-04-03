Health services for senior citizens on doorstep

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 2

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nivedita Negi said the district administration was taking a special initiative to provide health facilities to senior citizens and specially abled persons living in remote areas of the district on their doorstep.

The initiative named Sahara will be launched by the district administration through Red Cross, Mandi.

“Under this initiative, a camp will be organised every month in remote areas of the district. In the camp, an ENT, an eye and other specialist doctors, besides a gynaecologist, will check the health of senior citizens. At the same time, the specially abled persons will also be examined so that they can be provided assistive devices by the administration,” Negi added.

The ADC further stated that according to the 2011 census, the number of senior citizens in the district is more than 9 lakh.

After examination, medicines will be given to the patients on the spot and, if needed, they will also be provided treatment in the medical college or zonal hospital in Mandi.