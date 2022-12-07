Health team treats village kids in Banjar

KULLU, DECEMBER 6
A seven-member team of the Health Department, which went to the remote Shaakti, Maror and Shugad villages in Gadaparli panchayat in Banjar yesterday to treat the viral-infected children, returned today.
The team walked more than 20 km and reached these villages. The villagers had informed the department that children were falling prey to a disease and it was difficult for them to carry the patients to Sainj.
Kullu Chief Medical Officer Sushil Chander said the team screened 38 children, including 12 from Anganwadi, 12 from primary school and 14 from middle school. Two children were diagnosed with scabies and two had rashes on hand and back with no fever. They were given medicines.
The CMO said blood samples of three children were also taken. He said the team reached back at Niharni today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start