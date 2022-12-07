Health team treats village kids in Banjar

Our Correspondent

KULLU, DECEMBER 6

A seven-member team of the Health Department, which went to the remote Shaakti, Maror and Shugad villages in Gadaparli panchayat in Banjar yesterday to treat the viral-infected children, returned today.

The team walked more than 20 km and reached these villages. The villagers had informed the department that children were falling prey to a disease and it was difficult for them to carry the patients to Sainj.

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Sushil Chander said the team screened 38 children, including 12 from Anganwadi, 12 from primary school and 14 from middle school. Two children were diagnosed with scabies and two had rashes on hand and back with no fever. They were given medicines.

The CMO said blood samples of three children were also taken. He said the team reached back at Niharni today.

